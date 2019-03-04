Home

Clifford Ward Funeral Directors (Preston)
Mount Pleasant, Corportation Street
Preston, Lancashire PR1 2UQ
01772 885775
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:45
St. Josephs Church
Kathleen Maye Notice
MAYE On February 11th 2019
Kathleen
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph, much loved mum of Sean and Michael (Both Deceased), Joe, Margo, Peter, Julie, Arthur and Bernie. Also a loving nanna,
great-nanna and sister.
Just like the sweetest rose,
Your petals fell too soon,
But the love you planted
in our hearts,
Will never cease to bloom.
May you always walk in sunshine,
And God's love around you grow,
For the happiness you gave to us,
No-one will ever know.
Requiem Mass, St. Josephs Church on Friday March 8th at
10.45am followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
All inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston. PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 4, 2019
