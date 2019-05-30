|
COOK KATHLEEN Kathleen's family would like to sincerely thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence, generous donations received and all who attended the funeral service. Special thanks to Fr. Doyle for his thoughtful ministrations, the staff at Alston Arms for their hospitality and to Anne and staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
