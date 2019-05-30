Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Cook

Notice

Kathleen Cook Notice
COOK KATHLEEN Kathleen's family would like to sincerely thank all
relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind words of sympathy, cards of condolence, generous donations received and all who attended the funeral service. Special thanks to Fr. Doyle for his thoughtful ministrations, the staff at Alston Arms for their hospitality and to Anne and staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their professional and dignified arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.