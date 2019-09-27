|
|
|
BYERS On 20th September 2019
Peacefully in
St Catherine's Hospice
Kathleen Elizabeth
'Kate'
Aged 67 years.
Loving daughter of
Bill & Mary Byers (deceased),
dear sister of Ken & Karen,
and a much loved sister in law,
aunty, great aunty and
special friend to many.
'Goodnight, God bless.'
Funeral Service at
St Leonards the Less, Samlesbury
on Friday 11th October 2019 at 11:00 am followed by Committal at
Pleasington Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
St Catherine's Hospice,
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019