AKROYD (nee Burch)
Lady Kate (Kathleen) Wife and best friend of Tony, mother of Shaun, mother in law
of Lee and the proud granny of Phoebe. Daughter of the late
Jim and Ivy, sister of Michael and George (both deceased) and the proud aunty of Joshua and Molly.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on
Friday 4th October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
'St. Catherine's Hospice.'

William Houghton Funerals Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 2, 2019
