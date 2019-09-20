|
BARON Died peacefully on Thursday
12th September 2019 at
St Catherine's Hospice.
Aged 59 years.
KATH
(nee Davis)
Beloved Wife of Vinny,
dearly loved Mum of Laura and Matt. Loving Sister of Val and Sister in Law of Mick. Dear Aunty of Nic and Marc and Great Aunt of Charlie, Freddie & Henry.
Funeral 27th of September 10.00am at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ribbleton, followed by a short service at Preston Crematorium.
No black clothing please.
Family flowers only,
donations to St Catherine's Hospice via the family.
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019