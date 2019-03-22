|
|
|
WIGNALL Peacefully, on 19th March 2019, in hospital, surrounded by family,
June
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Harold, loving mum of Lynn and Craig,
dear mum-in-law of Tom and Joanne, devoted grandma to Adam, Philippa, Anthony, Alex, Harry and Grace.
A Celebration of June's life will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 27th March
at 4.00 p.m.
Please wear a splash of colour.
No flowers by request please.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
