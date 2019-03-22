Home

Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
16:00
Preston Crematorium
June Wignall
WIGNALL Peacefully, on 19th March 2019, in hospital, surrounded by family,
June
Aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of Harold, loving mum of Lynn and Craig,
dear mum-in-law of Tom and Joanne, devoted grandma to Adam, Philippa, Anthony, Alex, Harry and Grace.
A Celebration of June's life will take place at Preston Crematorium,
on Wednesday 27th March
at 4.00 p.m.
Please wear a splash of colour.
No flowers by request please.
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
