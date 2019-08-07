Home

Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
God's Acre Chapel
Moss House Lane
Much Hoole
View Map
June Mayson Notice
Mayson On July 27th 2019, in hospital
and of Tarleton

JUNE
Aged 79 years.

Much loved husband
of the late John.

Funeral service at God's Acre Chapel, Moss House Lane,
Much Hoole, PR4 4TD on
Monday 12th August at 2pm
prior to interment in the
Woodland Burial Ground.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to
G.C. Whalley and Daughter, Churchside Funeral Home, Longton.
Tel: 612900 or 612848
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019
