HORNBY Julie After a short illness, peacefully in hospital, on May 26th 2019,
aged 77 years.
Much loved Wife of Frank,
loving Mother of Stuart and Vargo, and sister-in-law to
Dorothy Carter.
Julie will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service and committal
to take place at
Preston Crematorium,
on Tuesday 11th June at 1.00pm.
In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of Julie are gratefully being received in favour of
St. Catherine's Hospice.
Further enquiries to:
Brown Funerals,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston, PR2 2LQ.
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 3, 2019
