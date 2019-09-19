Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Preston
550 Blackpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 1HY
01772 729057
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
Judith Walton Notice
WALTON (Nee Stephenson)
Judith Jill Peacefully in Chorley Hospital on 14th September 2019,

Jill
Aged 78 years.

A considerate Mother of
Lynne and Kim, and Mother-in-law of Paul and Chris.

Jill's funeral service is to take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September at 10.45am, followed by Committal. The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Jill are welcome and will benefit
Bradford Cat Watch Rescue
c/o the family.

All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare 550 Blackpool Road, Ashton, Preston PR2 1HY.
Tel: 01772 729057.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019
