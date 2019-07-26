|
|
|
SHAW On 22nd July 2019.
Peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital.
Judith Elizabeth
Aged 72 years.
The beloved wife of Alan,
much loved mum of Christopher and Christopher's partner Dawn, loving sister of Sandra and
sister in law of Eunice, sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'A heart of gold stopped beating
and took eternal rest,
God broke our hearts
to prove to us,
He only takes the best'
Funeral Service at
St James Church, Lostock Hall on Tuesday 13th August at 12.00noon, followed by Committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors, 211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 26, 2019