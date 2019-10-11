|
|
|
HOLMAN On October 6th 2019
Judith
Aged 65 years.
Much loved sister of Rose,
Angela and Liam (deceased),
a dear sister-in-law, a devoted
carer of Denise, a loving auntie,
a close friend of the late Steve
and his family and inspirational
friend and guide to many.
The world is a poorer
place without her.
Funeral service to be held
at Sacred Heart Church on
Wednesday October 16th at 12pm
followed by committal at Preston
Crematorium. Family flowers
only please. Donations, if desired,
to Save the Children or Cancer
Research UK c/o and all inquiries
to Clifford Ward Funeral
Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019