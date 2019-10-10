|
HOLDEN On October 6th 2019
Judith
aged 65 years.
Much loved sister of
Rose and Angela,
a dear sister-in-law,
a devoted carer of Denise,
a loving auntie,
a close friend of the late Steve
and his family and inspirational friend and guide to many.
The world is a poorer place without her.
Funeral service to be held at Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday October 16th at 12pm followed by committal
at Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Save the Children or
Cancer Research UK c/o
and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019