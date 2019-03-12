Home

Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Judith Ashton Notice
ASHTON Judith Anne Precious memories of a
life lived for others .

Judith died suddenly but
peacefully at home on
3rd March 2019, aged 74.
Beloved daughter of
Sydney and Alice (both deceased),
sister of Alan, and dear
sister-in-law of Patricia.
Cherished Auntie of
Louise and Joanne
and devoted Auntie to Justine, Grace, Lydia, Hannah, Esther,
Eve and Isabel.
We shared a love so special,
That some will never know,
Our hearts will ache forever,
Because we loved you so.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 11.30am
Flowers or donations to
NWAS Charity
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 12, 2019
