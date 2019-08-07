|
|
|
TYRER On August 1st 2019
Joyce
aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of Geoff,
loving mum of
Michael, Eric, Ian and Chris,
dear mother-in-law to
Maria, Gillian and Jeanette,
loved grandma of
Adam, Katie, Emma, Andrew, Darren, Sarah, Lisa, Hayley, Christopher and Sam and a
dear great-grandma.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on
Monday August 12th at 11.30am. No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
and all inquiries to Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant, Corporation Street, Preston
PR1 2UQ Tel 885775.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019