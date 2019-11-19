|
|
|
RUBY (nee Bayley)
Joyce Aged 87 years.
Peacefully at home after a
short illness.
A Devoted Wife to Henry (dec).
Much Loved Mother of Steven, Carol, Linda and Paul.
Loving Grandma of Nikki, Melanie, JJ, Tracy and Richard
and Great Grandma of Adam, Daniel and Ellie.
Joyce's graveside service will take place at St. Andrew's Churchyard, Leyland on Monday
25th November 2019 at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, to benefit Prospect House Dance Class
c/o the Family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 19, 2019