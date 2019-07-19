|
|
|
ROSE Joyce
(Nee Jackson) Joyce's family would like to express and extend their heartfelt thanks for all cards, letters, floral tributes, donations to Preston Cat's Protection and kind messages of sympathy and support received at this sad time. Grateful thanks to
Dr Molloy and staff of Great Eccleston Health Centre, Ward 11 RPH, Social Services, Alston View Care Home and Stonebridge Surgery, Longridge. Special thanks to Bethany of 'The Bloom Room', Louise of 'Field and Garden Flowers', Maria and Reece of 'Picnic' and Sue and friends at Catforth Village Hall.
Sincere thanks to Rev Paul Hunter of Inskip St Peter's for his ministry and to Nick, Liam, Sean and David of William Houghton Funeral Directors for their understanding, support and thoughtfulness regarding all the funeral arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 19, 2019