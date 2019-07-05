|
|
|
ROSE (nee Jackson)
Joyce On June 30th 2019 in
Royal Preston Hospital
aged 91 years.
Loving wife of Harry (deceased) and much loved mother of Henry, Michael, Alan & Pauline and mother in law of Carol, Lesley and Irene. A loving auntie, nana and great grandma. Dear sister of Audrey, Maisie (deceased), Sid (deceased) and a friend to many.
'Reunited'
Service of Thanksgiving, prior to interment in the churchyard,
at Inskip St Peter's on
Wednesday July 10th at 11am.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to
'Preston Cats Protection'
c/o the funeral directors.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, Chapel Hill, Longridge. Tel: (01772) 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on July 5, 2019