Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:15
Preston Crematorium
Joyce Pearson Notice
PEARSON On 10th March 2019, in hospital,
JOYCE
Aged 89 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Bill, loving mum of George, Frank, Linda, Marjorie and Robert and a dear mother-in-law, grandma and Great grandma.
'God Bless'
A Celebration of Joyce's life will take place at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday
20th March at 12.15 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
donations if wished may
be sent for
'The British Heart Foundation' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
