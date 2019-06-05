|
|
|
KENYON Joyce Malcolm, Jonathan, Rebekah and family sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards of condolence, kind words
of sympathy and support,
for your attendance at Joyce's funeral and for the generous donations received.
Special thanks to Fr. John Gray for his thoughtful ministrations, all the staff at Ferrari's for their warm hospitality and to Nick and staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 5, 2019
Read More