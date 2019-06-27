Home

William Houghton Funeral Director (Fulwood)
259 Garstang Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 9XL
01772 788020
Joyce Kay Notice
KAY JOYCE Peacefully at St Catherine's Hospice on 17th June,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late Freddie. Loving mum of Geoff, Bill, Peter and David. A sadly missed nana and great-nana.
Funeral Service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations will benefit
St Catherine's Hospice.
William Houghton Funeral Directors, 259 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9XL.
Tel. 01772 788020.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 27, 2019
