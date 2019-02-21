|
|
|
GASS On Sunday the 17th February 2019.
Peacefully at the
Royal Preston Hospital with her loving family by her side.
JOYCE ELIZABETH
Aged 92 years
The beloved wife of the late Tony.
Dearly loved mum of Alison and loving mother in law to Graham.
Devoted sister to
Bob (deceased) and David.
Treasured auntie and great auntie.
A service of celebration for
the life of Joyce will be held at
St Andrews Church, Longton
on Thursday the 28th February at 10-30am, followed by the committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Joyce will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the Stroke Association c/o the funeral directors
N&K Harvey,
180 The Green, Eccleston,
PR7-5SU. Tel 01257 451 508.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More