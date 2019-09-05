|
|
|
DUNN Joyce Barbara Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 29th August 2019
aged 75 years.
Beloved wife of Richard, dearly loved mum of Barbara and Kate, and loving granny of Alex.
Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton, on Wednesday 11th September at 10.45am, followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Lily Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019