Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neal Buckley Funeral Service
Skip Lane
Preston, Lancashire PR4 5HE
01772 616362
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:45
St Andrew's Parish Church
Longton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Dunn

Notice Condolences

Joyce Dunn Notice
DUNN Joyce Barbara Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on 29th August 2019
aged 75 years.

Beloved wife of Richard, dearly loved mum of Barbara and Kate, and loving granny of Alex.

Will be loved and
remembered always
Funeral service at
St Andrew's Parish Church, Longton, on Wednesday 11th September at 10.45am, followed by committal at West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
The Lily Foundation c/o
the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Longton Hutton & Penwortham
Funeral Service,
Skip Lane, Hutton
Tel: 616362
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.