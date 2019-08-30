Home

Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:15
St. Michael and All Angels Church
Ashton
Joyce Crewdson Notice
CREWDSON Joyce Margaret After a long illness,
peacefully in hospital on
26th August 2019,
aged 88 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of Ronald,
much loved Mum of
Philip and Caroline,
Grandma and Great Grandma.
Joyce will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place
at St. Michael and All Angels
Church, Ashton, on Monday
9th September at 11.15am,
followed by the committal
at Preston Crematorium.

In lieu of flowers; donations are
gratefully being received in favour
of the Alzheimer's Society.
Further enquiries to:
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel. 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
