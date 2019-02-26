|
|
|
Carroll Joyce Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 13th February 2019 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital
aged 85 years.
Dearly loved mother of Karen, loving sister of Marjorie and the late Arthur, dear grandmother
of Hannah and Alfie.
Joyce will be sadly missed
by all her family.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Thursday 28th February at
10-30am. Family flowers only. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
All further enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
32 St Annes Road South, St Annes FY8 1PS tel 01253 725795
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More