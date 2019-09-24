Home

N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd (Leyland)
5 Balcarres Road
Leyland, Lancashire PR25 2EL
01772 622203
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:45
Preston Crematorium
ASPINALL Peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital on 19th September 2019,
surrounded by her beloved family,
JOYCE
Aged 84 Years
Devoted wife of the recently deceased Colin, precious mum of Christine, Colin, Hazel, Steven and Duncan. Much loved mother-in-law, adored nana and a very special great-nana.
Reunited with her beloved Colin.
A celebration of Joyce's life
will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 at 10.45am. Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired may go to 'Ward 23, Royal Preston Hospital'
(Cheques payable to
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd)
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road
Leyland, PR25 2EL
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 24, 2019
