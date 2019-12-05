|
Worsfold In loving memory of a dear husband, dad, granda and great granda,
died December 5th, 1991
JOSIE
You never complained,
you never gave in, you fought a battle you just couldn't win.
Peacefully sleeping,
true rest at last, all of your troubles
are now in the past.
It broke our hearts to lose you,
but you did not go alone,
for part of us went with you,
the day God took you home.
We will always love you.
Your loving wife Anna,
daughter Bridget, son Patrick,
daughter-in-law Joanne and
grandchildren Finley,
Shay and Codie x x x x
Tell our Jake we love him.
We did not see you close your eyes,
we did not see you die.
All we knew was that you were gone, without a last goodbye.
Your loving son Nat and Vicky,
grandson Jake (deceased),
granddaughter Chelsea and grandsons Cory and Marley and great grandchildren Jensen-Jake and Harper-Leigh x x x x x
A thousand words can't bring you back, I know because I've tried, and neither will a million tears,
I know because I've cried.
So I travel to your resting place,
and flowers I place with care.
But no one knows the heartache,
as I turn and leave you there.
Your loving daughter Lizzy,
son-in-law Edgar and
your loving grandsons
Joseph and Patrick and great grandchildren Joseph and Lily x x x x x
Da, God saw you getting tired,
a cure was not to be.
He wrapped His arms around you,
and whispered 'Come to me'.
A golden heart stopped beating, and put those hard working hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best.
Your loving son Joe and
daughter-in-law Vikki.
Goodnight, God Bless, Granda
Your loving grandchildren
Anna, Jo and Jake and
great granddaughter
Arabella Victoria x x x x x x
You've gone across the river Da,
to shores of evergreen.
How we'd love to see you Da,
but the river lies between.
There is a bridge of memories,
from here to Heaven above.
It keeps us close to you Da,
it's called the Bridge of Love.
Always remembered by your loving daughter Maggie,
son-in-law Mark, grandsons Martin and Declan also your
great granddaughter
Maisie-Anna x x x x x
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 5, 2019