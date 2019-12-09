Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Flood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Flood

Notice Condolences

Josephine Flood Notice
FLOOD Of your charity pray for
the repose of the soul of
Josephine Maree
Died peacefully in hospital on
3rd December 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gerard, dearly loved mother of Estelle, Annette, John and Joseph
and a loving grandma.
Will be sadly missed
Requiem Mass at
St Mary's RC Church Brownedge,
Bamber Bridge on
Monday 16th December at 9.10am, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -