Home

POWERED BY

Services
Browns Funeral Service
54 Woodplumpton Road
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2LQ
01772 726389
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
13:30
St Anthony's
Committal
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
14:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thompson

Notice Condolences

Joseph Thompson Notice
Thompson On Tuesday
22nd October 2019
unexpectedly in
Royal Preston Hospital.

Joseph (Joe)
Aged 82 years

Beloved and loving husband of
Barbara Suzanne
(Recently deceased)
Dad of Chris and Michelle,
Janet and Mick, Stewart and Vicky
and Greg (deceased) and Pam.
Grandad and Great Grandad of
Craig, David, Ngaire and
families, Ethan and Aidan
and Sian and Josie.
Funeral mass at St Anthony's
on Monday 11th November
at 1:30pm followed by committal at Preston Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired
may be made in memory of Joe to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o Mrs Janet Langtree
(née Thompson).
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -