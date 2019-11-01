|
|
|
Thompson On Tuesday
22nd October 2019
unexpectedly in
Royal Preston Hospital.
Joseph (Joe)
Aged 82 years
Beloved and loving husband of
Barbara Suzanne
(Recently deceased)
Dad of Chris and Michelle,
Janet and Mick, Stewart and Vicky
and Greg (deceased) and Pam.
Grandad and Great Grandad of
Craig, David, Ngaire and
families, Ethan and Aidan
and Sian and Josie.
Funeral mass at St Anthony's
on Monday 11th November
at 1:30pm followed by committal at Preston Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired
may be made in memory of Joe to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o Mrs Janet Langtree
(née Thompson).
All enquiries to
Browns Funeralcare,
54 Woodplumpton Road,
Preston PR2 2LQ
Tel: 01772 726389
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 1, 2019