NUGENT Joseph Passed away peacefully
on 14th June 2019,
aged 90 years.

Dearly beloved husband
of the late Dorothy,
Much loved dad of Susan and father in law to Stephen,
Loving brother to Eileen,
Thomas & David.
Joseph will be sadly missed by all his family and friends and all
who knew him.

Joseph will be received into
St. Mary and St. Michael's
Catholic Church, Garstang on
Tuesday 25th June at 4pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated
on Wednesday 26th June at 11am
followed by a committal at
St Peters Church, Scorton.

Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made in memory of Joseph for
British Heart Foundation.

All enquiries to
Dimonds Funeralcare,
2 Bridge Street,
Garstang, Preston,
PR31YB
Tel: 01995 602316
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
