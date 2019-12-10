|
|
|
NOBLETT On 5th December 2019
Peacefully at home
Joseph Aelred
'Joe'
aged 93 years
The beloved husband of
Sheila (deceased), dearly loved father of Susan, Helen, Philip & Gordon & a much loved
father-in-law, grandad
and great-grandad.
'A humble and kind hearted man
who will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends'
Requiem Mass at
Brindle St Josephs R.C. Church on
Thursday 19th December 2019
at 10:30 a.m., followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'Brindle St Josephs R.C. Church'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Dec. 10, 2019