William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
MARSDEN Joseph Brian
(Brian) Barbara and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the cards of condolence, love and support shown at this sad time and the generous donations received
for British Heart Foundation.
Our appreciation goes to all the staff on Ward 21 RPH who looked after Brian, Rev. Gill Mack for her thoughtful ministrations and to
all the staff at William Houghton Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 4, 2019
