Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Houghton Funeral Director (Longridge)
Chapel Hill
Preston, Lancashire PR3 3JY
01772 782291
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
13:00
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Marsden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Marsden

Notice Condolences

Joseph Marsden Notice
Marsden Joseph Brian
(Brian) Peacefully in hospital, surrounded by his family on 14th September,
aged 76 years.
Beloved husband of Barbara, loving dad of Zoe and Vikki and
also a dear father in law, grandad, brother and uncle.

The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 25th September
at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired, to
'British Heart Foundation'.

William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.