Lowcock Joseph Of Nateby, Garstang
Passed away at
The Princess Royal Hospital, Telford on February 16, 2019,
aged 93 years.
Dearly loved Husband
of the late Edith Margaret,
loving Father of
William, Joe and Mary.
A dearly loved Grandad,
Great-Grandad and much loved Brother of Harry.
Funeral Service and Interment
to be held at
St. Hilda's Church Bilsborrow
on Thursday 7th March 2019
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired in memory of Joe may be given to
Alzheimer's Research UK.
c/o A.J.Wainman
Funeral Director,
Cockerham, Lancaster, LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019
