Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Joseph Harwood Notice
Harwood Joseph Michael After a short illness passed away peacefully at home on 19th March aged 74 years.

Dear Husband of Mary (Deceased)
Much loved and respected Father of Jean, Susan and Gary, also loving Father in Law, Grandad and Great Grandad.

Will be sadly missed by all.

Forever in our hearts.
Together again with Mum.

Funeral service and celebration of Joseph's life will take place at Preston Crematorium on 1st April at 1.45pm
Family flowers only.

Donations if so desired to Heartbeat via McKenna's funerals.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 28, 2019
