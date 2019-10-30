|
DUDEK On the 25th October 2019, peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice,
Joseph Leon (Joe)
aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rosemary, dearly loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend to many.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Preston Crematorium on Friday 8th November at 10.00am.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Oct. 30, 2019