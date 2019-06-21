|
|
|
DOLPHIN On 14th June 2019
Peacefully at Home
Joseph
'Joe'
Aged 65 Years
Devoted husband of Christine,
dearly loved dad of
Paul & Martin,
dear grandad to
Francesca & Maddie,
sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
'Rest In Peace'
Requiem Mass at St Mary's
Brownedge R.C Church,
Bamber Bridge on
Thursday 27th June 2019
at 2 p.m. followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Prayers in the Rooms of Repose
on Wednesday 26th June 2019
at 6p.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
'St Catherine's Hospice'
c/o the family.
Inquiries to:
Ian Wilde Independent
Funeral Directors
211 Station Road,
Bamber Bridge, PR5 6LD
Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
