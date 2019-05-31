|
|
|
CAYTON Passed away at home on
23rd May 2019
surrounded by his family.
Joseph James (Joe)
Aged 69 years.
Loving husband of Joanne,
beloved dad of Tracey, Barry, Hayley (deceased), Angela, Alex, Abbie and Anna, also treasured grandad and great grandad.
Loved and missed forever.
Funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June 2019
at 2.30pm.
Family have requested black
and yellow to be worn.
Family flowers only please but donations if so desired may go to Sense c/o the funeral director.
N & K Harvey Funerals Ltd
5-7 Balcarres Road,
Leyland, PR25 2EL.
Tel- 01772 622203
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
