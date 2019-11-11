|
|
|
WILSON John Peacefully at home on
1st November, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Doreen, loving father of Ian and Carol, dear father in law of Rick and Ann, dearly loved grandad of Chloe, Faye and Alex and a very dear companion of Georgie.
The funeral service will take place at Preston Crematorium on Monday 18th November at 1pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
to 'Help For Heroes'.
William Houghton
Funeral Directors,
Chapel Hill, Longridge.
Tel: 01772 782291
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 11, 2019