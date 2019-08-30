|
|
|
Williams John On 16th August 2019
aged 85 years.
Dearly missed and cherished Husband to Margaret.
Much loved Father to Margaret, John and Brenda.
Devoted and adored Grandad to Caroline, Fred, Sarah-Jane, Pat, Louise, Annie and Michael.
Silently you slipped away
so until we meet again
you will always be in our hearts.
Funeral service to be held at
Sacred Heart RC Church
On Thursday 5th September
at 11:00am
followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.
All enquiries to
Co Op Funeralcare
550 Blackpool Road
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019