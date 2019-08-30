Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Penwortham
55 Liverpool Road
Preston, Lancashire PR1 9XD
01772 748 244
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00
Sacred Heart RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Williams

Notice Condolences

John Williams Notice
Williams John On 16th August 2019
aged 85 years.

Dearly missed and cherished Husband to Margaret.
Much loved Father to Margaret, John and Brenda.
Devoted and adored Grandad to Caroline, Fred, Sarah-Jane, Pat, Louise, Annie and Michael.

Silently you slipped away
so until we meet again
you will always be in our hearts.

Funeral service to be held at
Sacred Heart RC Church
On Thursday 5th September
at 11:00am
followed by interment at
Preston Cemetery.

All enquiries to
Co Op Funeralcare
550 Blackpool Road
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.