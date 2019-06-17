Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
13:45
St Mary's Parish Church
Penwortham
John Wilkinson Notice
Wilkinson Peacefully in hospital on 11th June 2019

John
aged 81 years
and of Penwortham.

Wonderful husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved father of Sarah and Jane,
loving grandfather of
Derry, Jack and Eliza and
great grandfather of Fern.

A special gentleman who will be missed by many but who now rests in peace with God.

Funeral service at
St Mary's Parish Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 20th June at 1.45pm, followed by committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium, Burscough.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to
Neal Buckley,
Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road,
Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on June 17, 2019
