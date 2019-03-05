Home

Ian Wilde Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Rd
Preston, Lancashire PR5 6LD
01246 862142
John Wildman

John Wildman Notice
WILDMAN On the 26th February 2019
Peacefully
John Colin
'Colin'
aged 83 years
Beloved husband of
Pat (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Michael, Peter, Judith, Ruth & Andrew
and a much loved father in law grandad, great grandad & brother.
Requiem Mass at
St Oswalds Church, Longton on
Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'The Christie', c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
