|
|
|
WILDMAN On the 26th February 2019
Peacefully
John Colin
'Colin'
aged 83 years
Beloved husband of
Pat (deceased),
dearly loved dad of Michael, Peter, Judith, Ruth & Andrew
and a much loved father in law grandad, great grandad & brother.
Requiem Mass at
St Oswalds Church, Longton on
Tuesday 12th March 2019 at 10.30am, followed by Interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
'The Christie', c/o the family.
Inquiries to: Ian Wilde
Independent Funeral Directors
211 Station Road, Bamber Bridge,
PR5 6LD Tel: 01772 902345
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More