Martins The Funeral Directors (Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston)
188, Tulketh Brow
Preston, Lancashire PR2 2JJ
01772 733007
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:45
The Parish Church of Christ Church
Fulwood
WHITTALL On 8th March 2019,
at St. Catherine's Hospice,
with his loving family at his side,
JOHN FREDERICK
Aged 70 years,
The dearly loved husband of Kerry, devoted father of Jonathan, respected stepfather of Emma, dear father-in-law of Lisa and Steven and loving grandad of Nathan, Emily, Charlie and Maisie.
A Celebration of John's life will take place at The Parish Church of Christ Church, Fulwood,
on Friday 22nd March at 11.45 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'St. Catherine's Hospice' c/o
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble, PRESTON.
PR2 2JJ. Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
