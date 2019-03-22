|
WALLACE John Massie Peacefully in hospital on
15th March 2019 aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Joyce.
Will be sadly missed.
Funeral service at St Mary's
Parish Church, Penwortham on
Thursday 28th March at 1.15pm, followed by committal at
Preston Crematorium.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Marie Curie Cancer Care
c/o the funeral director.
Inquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
