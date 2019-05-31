|
|
|
TYRRELL On May 20th 2019
John Walter
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Cathleen, loving dad of Donna and Jodi
and a dear grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Good night, God bless x
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday June 6th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More