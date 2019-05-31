Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Tyrrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tyrrell

Notice Condolences

John Tyrrell Notice
TYRRELL On May 20th 2019
John Walter
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Cathleen, loving dad of Donna and Jodi
and a dear grandfather
and great-grandfather.
Good night, God bless x
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Thursday June 6th at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The
c/o and all inquiries to
Clifford Ward Funeral Directors, Mount Pleasant,
Corporation Street, Preston,
PR1 2UQ. Tel 885775
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.