Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
13:45
Preston Crematorium
THORNTON John Beattie Died peacefully,
on Friday 15th March 2019,
aged 83 years.
Very dearly beloved husband of Norma for 62 years.
The love of my life.
A devoted father to Stephen and Philip, father-in-law of Carole and Lynda and a dear grandad
and great grandad.
Funeral Service and Committal at Preston Crematorium, on Wednesday 27th March at 1.45 p.m.
Casual clothes preferred.
Family flowers only please, donations if wished may be sent for 'Rwanda Group Trust'
c/o and all enquiries to:-
Martin's, The Funeral Directors,
186 - 188, Tulketh Brow,
Ashton-on-Ribble,
PRESTON. PR2 2JJ.
Tel: 01772 - 733007.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 22, 2019
