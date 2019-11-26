|
|
|
SIMPSON John Peacefully on
20th November 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (deceased), loving father of Shirley, John, Christine and Lesley, and a loving grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad,
Will be loved and remembered always by his family
Please note the new funeral time.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019