Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
Preston Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for John Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Simpson

Notice Condolences

John Simpson Notice
SIMPSON John Peacefully on
20th November 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (deceased), loving father of Shirley, John, Christine and Lesley, and a loving grandad, great grandad
and great great grandad,
Will be loved and remembered always by his family
Please note the new funeral time.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 10.45am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -