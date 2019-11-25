|
|
|
SIMPSON John Peacefully on 20th November 2019, aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of Jean (deceased), loving father of
Shirley, John, Christine and Lesley, and a loving grandad, great grandad and great great grandad.
Will be loved and remembered always by his family.
Funeral service at
Preston Crematorium on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please; donations preferred to
Cancer Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to Neal Buckley, Penwortham Funeral Service,
6 Liverpool Road, Penwortham Tel: 01772 744700
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Nov. 25, 2019