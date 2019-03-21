|
ROONEY John Suddenly at home on
19th March 2019,
Ian,
Aged 84 years.
He was the loving and much loved husband of the late Betty, cherished dad of
Brian, Linda, Lorraine and Diane, respected father in law and a proud and devoted grandad
and great grandad.
His funeral service is to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium, on Monday 1st April at 11:30am followed by Committal.
The family are to provide flowers; donations in memory of Ian are welcome and will benefit
The British Lung Foundation
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU. Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in The Lancashire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
